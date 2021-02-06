College Sports: UMary basketball falls, BSC women defeat United Tribes, UMary Soccer wins season opener

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

College sports are in full swing in the Peace Garden state with NSIC and NJCAA teams competing in multiple sports.

Saturday, it was basketball that took center stage. The UMary men’s team hosted No. 2 Northern State for the second consecutive day. The Marauders fell 70-59.

In the NJCAA, Bismarck State’s women’s team picked up its second win in a row defeating United Tribes 93-66.

UMary’s Soccer team returned to the pitch for the first time in 15 months. The Marauders hosted Black Hills State in Minot and came out with a 6-1 win. The Marauders had six different players score in the game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

NAHL

College Sports

Class B Basketball

Class B Basketball

Big game plans in the peace garden state

One-stop-shop

WDA Basketball

Building scholarships

Child abuse statistics

Steady business for event center

Common cause of crashes

FNF Pt 1

Friday Night Frenzy Part 2

UW Shelter Coming

Possible Guard Deployment

Emergency Declaration Vote

KX Convo: Mike Zimmer

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Black History Month at MAFB

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News