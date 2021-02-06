College Sports: UMary basketball falls, BSC women defeat United Tribes, UMary Soccer wins season opener

College sports are in full swing in the Peace Garden state with NSIC and NJCAA teams competing in multiple sports.

Saturday, it was basketball that took center stage. The UMary men’s team hosted No. 2 Northern State for the second consecutive day. The Marauders fell 70-59.

In the NJCAA, Bismarck State’s women’s team picked up its second win in a row defeating United Tribes 93-66.

UMary’s Soccer team returned to the pitch for the first time in 15 months. The Marauders hosted Black Hills State in Minot and came out with a 6-1 win. The Marauders had six different players score in the game.