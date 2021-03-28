College Sports: UMary tennis wins on senior day, Minot State baseball loses on the road, Minot State hockey falls in conference championship

Sunday afternoon featured a full slate of college sports between UMary and Minot State.
In Bismarck, the UMary tennis team hosted Sioux Falls for senior day. The Marauders narrowly escaped the Cougars with a 4-3 win.
On the diamond, Minot State dropped the final game of its road series against Augustana 5-1.
UMary’s baseball team lost both games of a doubleheader against Minnesota State 5-1 and 2-1.
On the ice, Minot State’s women’s hockey team lost the conference championship game 2-1 in overtime against Liberty University.