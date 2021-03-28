College Sports: UMary tennis wins on senior day, Minot State baseball loses on the road, Minot State hockey falls in conference championship

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunday afternoon featured a full slate of college sports between UMary and Minot State.

In Bismarck, the UMary tennis team hosted Sioux Falls for senior day. The Marauders narrowly escaped the Cougars with a 4-3 win.

On the diamond, Minot State dropped the final game of its road series against Augustana 5-1.

UMary’s baseball team lost both games of a doubleheader against Minnesota State 5-1 and 2-1.

On the ice, Minot State’s women’s hockey team lost the conference championship game 2-1 in overtime against Liberty University.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Plays of the Week - March 28

College Sports - March 28

Mike's Full Forecast

Fuel the Force begins soon for the N.D. National Guard

"Egg my yard" fundraiser

Sun March 28, 2021 - Evening One Minute Forecast

15-year-old injured in shooting

Sun March 28, 2021 - Afternoon One Minute Forecast

College Sports

Rugby Baseball

Pastor donates a kidney

Mike's Full Forecast 3/27/2021

Girls Who Code

North Dakota women make a difference from afar

Hall of Honor to recognize Indigenous achievements

Sat March 27, 2021 - Afternoon One Minute Forecast

Wilton-Wing Softball

College Sports

The Pursuit

Lincoln egg hunt for playground

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News