College Track: UMary men take first at home meet, women finish second

The University of Mary indoor track was the site of the Mike Thorson Open on Saturday as college teams from North Dakota and South Dakota came together to compete.

UMary, Minot State, Dickinson State, Valley City State and Jamestown were the teams form North Dakota. Northern Sun Conference opponent Northern State made the trip up from South Dakota to compete.

Men’s Team Scores:

UMary: 102

Northern State University: 72

Dickinson State: 54

Minot State: 39

Valley City State: 31

Women’s Team Scores:

Northern State: 111

UMary: 89

Minot State: 57

Dickinson State: 36

Valley City State: 13