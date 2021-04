The University of Mary soccer team returned to the pitch Saturday night for the final time this season. The Marauders hosted Northern State in an NSIC conference match up.

Northern State came out with the 1-0 with the lone goal coming in the first half from DeAnna LeMire.

On the baseball field, the Marauders split a double header with Augustana. The Marauders won game one 5-4 on a walk-off home run by Derek Shoen. The Vikings took game two 11-9.