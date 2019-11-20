College Volleyball: Bismarck State caps historic season with trip to Nationals

In college volleyball, Bismarck State College looks to make an impact at the National Tournament.

Earlier this week, they hosted a send-off celebration with students. The team flew out on Tuesday for Charlestown, W.Va.

The players have practiced for the last two weeks and are eager to finally play again. They will face Catawba Valley Community College.

“As a coach, I’ve just been sitting back and watching,” said head coach Jeni Walsh. “They’ve been through the training, got to trust their teammates. We just got to go play.”

“We just have to leave it all out on the court,” said Libero Alie Glasser “We’ve never done this before and I think we all have the potential to do as well as we can.”

The Mystics get going at 2 p.m. CST Thursday. BSC will host a watch party in the Bavendick Stateroom.