At the NCJAA Division II national tournament, the Bismarck State volleyball team pulled off two upsets to advance to the national semifinals.

In their first match, the Mystics needed five sets to defeat, Catawba College, 3-2.

Bismarck State had to turn right around and play Fort Scott hours later. The Mystics showed no signs of fatigue as they won, 3-1.

Now, BSC will play Parkland in the semifinals on Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m. EST.