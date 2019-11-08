College Volleyball: Bismarck State one step from national tournament

The Bismarck State Mystics volleyball team has a shot to advance to the national tournament.

BSC will take on North Platte Community College in the Northwest Plains District Championship on Friday at the BSC Armory.

BSC was in this position two years ago but came up short. This season, Coach Jeni Walsh wants her girls to focus on what is in front of them, but keep an eye toward the future.

“I think so,” head coach Jeni Walsh said.

“We are trying to take it one set at a time, one match at a time, but of course you always thinking ‘what if’ and ‘could this happen’ of course.”

BSC’s match with North Platte starts at 7 p.m.