College Volleyball: Bismarck State’s Amy Jacobson relishes third year

It is not common for Bismarck State coach Jeni Walsh to have a player for three seasons. However, because of an injury, Amy Jacobson suffered two years ago. Jeni and Amy get one year together.

In the spring of 2017, Wishek native Amy Jacobson tore her ACL during basketball season.

“I actually didn’t think I was going to play college volleyball,” Jacobson said. “I was leaning towards basketball more, but when Jeni talked to me my senior year in high school. I was really on board and I really liked the culture they have built here.”

The 5-foot-9 outside hitter was not ready for the fall 2017 season, so Amy sat out.

“She’s filled multiple roles for us,” head coach Jeni Walsh said. “She’s our back up libero. She fills in as our back up hitter position. She’s a serving specialist. She does a multitude of things for our team.”

Amy says the injury and the rehab process frustrated her.

“I just wanted to be on the court and I wanted to play really, really bad,” Jacobson said. “I took my time rehabbing and made sure I was absolutely ready to come back.”

Last season, Amy saw limited action. As a freshman, she played in 10 matches and registered 10 kills.

“She’s such a nice, mature player,” Walsh said.

This year, when Amy came back she noticed something different. None of her teammates were at the college when she started two years ago.

“We all worked hard over the summer and the spring,” Jacobson said. “We were ready to get on the court this fall.”

Amy’s experience has a proven vital to Coach Walsh, who said Amy has chosen as a captain by her teammates.

“Kids go to her with any kind of problem,” Walsh said. “She’s just really stepped up.”

“I was kind of surprised,” Jacobson said. “Taking on the role of team captain is kind of big deal. I take it very, very seriously.”

Amy already has her associates degree in Liberal Arts of Science, so she did not have to come back for a third year.

“At the beginning of last year,” Jacobson said, “I was like, ‘I don’t know yet.'” But after last year and after last spring season, it really made me excited and I was like, ‘I’m definitely coming back for a third year.'”

Tonight, BSC is on the road for a conference match against Miles Community College.