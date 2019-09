The Bismarck State Volleyball team improved to 9-1 thanks to a straight games win against Dakota College of Bottineau on Sept. 11 at the BSC Armory.

BSC took the first set, 25-15. They went on to sweep, 3-0.

Becca Nitsch continues her outstanding play. The Legacy alum contributed 12 kills, eight digs and six aces.

With the victory, BSC improves to 9-1 on the season.