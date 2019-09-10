College Volleyball: BSC off to fantastic start at 8-1

The Bismarck State Mystics, who lost nine sophomores to graduation, but you really cannot tell based on their performance.

The Mystics have a record of 8-1. Their only blemish was to the No. 14 team in Division II, Iowa Central. That loss came in five sets in a tournament in Rochester, Minn.

Head Coach Jeni Walsh says the current sophomores really developed under last year from watching.

“We had some freshman get some playing time,” Walsh said. “Get their feet wet a little bit last year. So, they have bigger roles this year, which is nice. They prepared for that during last fall and last spring.”

Tomorrow, BSC looks to improve to 2-0 in the Mon-Dak Conference as they face Dakota College of Bottineau.