The Bismarck State Mystics Volleyball team picked a straight-games win over Lake Region State on Sept. 25.

After suffering their first loss of the season on Sept. 23, BSC came out strong.

The Mystics won a close first set, 25-23. BSC continued their great play in the next two sets for a 3-0 win.

Bismarck State’s next match is at Dakota College at Bottineau on Oct. 2.