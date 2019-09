The Bismarck State College volleyball team won their Mon-Dak Conference opener on Sept. 4 at the BSC Armory.

BSC trailed early in the first game before storming back to win the game, 25-19. The Mystics won the next two sets by the identical scores of 25-17.

The outstanding player for the Mystics was freshmen Becca Nitsch. The Legacy alum registered 11 digs, seven kills and two aces.

Next, BSC will travel to Rochester for a tournament on Sept. 6 and 7.