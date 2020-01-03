College Volleyball: BSC Volleyball coach Jeni Walsh resigns

Bismarck State College volleyball coach Jeni Walsh resigned her position, according to college’s Athletics Administrative Assitant Dee Bertsch.

Walsh just completed arguably the most successful season in school history, as she led the Mystics to a fourth place finish at the 2019 NJCAA Division II Volleyball Championship in Charleston, West Virginia. The school’s first ever appearance at the national tournament.

The conclusion of the 2019 season was Walsh’s ninth. This was her second stint as BSC’s head volleyball coach. Her time was for the 1992-93 seasons.

Since 2012, Walsh never posted a losing season accumulating 213 wins against 83 losses.

Before arriving at BSC, Walsh coached the Century Patriots for eight seasons. She led the Pats to a state title in 2008 and runner-up finishes three other years.