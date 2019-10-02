College Volleyball: Nitsch a welcomed surprise for BSC

Bismarck State continues its impressive season.

Bismarck State sits atop the standings with a record of 5-1 in the Mon-Dak Conference. The Mystics are 15-3 overall.

One freshman that is having an outstanding year is Legacy Alum Becca Nitsch.

So far this season, Nitsch has 211 digs, which ranks third on the team and 169 kills, which ranks second on the team.

“Becca Nitsch out of Legacy has really come on very nicely for us,” head coach Jeni Walsh said. “[She’s] starting to be a go-to player on offense and definitley a nice player on defense as well.”

Tonight, BSC is on the road against Dakota College at Bottineau.