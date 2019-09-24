College Volleyball: U-Mary hopes tough non-conference schedule pays dividends

The University of Mary volleyball team enters their second week of play in the Northern Sun with a record of 1-9. However, when you start to look at the details these Marauders are playing a lot of four and five-set matches.

Of those nine losses, four have gone past three sets, so they hope this tough non-conference schedule prepares them for Northern Sun.

“We went to five sets,” Morgan Schnabel said. “We didn’t come out with the outcome we wanted. We learned about persistence and staying with the competition and just finishing.”

The next we see the Marauders in action will be Friday, Sept. 27.