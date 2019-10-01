College Volleyball: U-Mary with 3 players ranking among conference’s best

In college volleyball, the University of Mary is currently 1-11 and in the midst of a six-match losing streak, but they have had some standout individual performances.

When you look deeper at the stats, Legacy alum Sydney Murphy ranks 11th in the conference with 8.3 assists per set.

Morgan Schnabel ranks 11th with 3.3 kills per set and Natalia Cruz ranks 17th with 3.41 digs per set.

These performances are part of the lofty expectations set this year by head coach Korie Tetzlaff.

“We would really like to shake some things up in conference this year,” Tetzlaff said. “We set some pretty high goals for ourselves. We want to be up there competing with that top half of the conference and we would like to surprise some teams.”

The Marauders lost in straight sets over the weekend to Augustana University and Wayne State.

U-Mary travels to rival Minot State at 6 p.m.