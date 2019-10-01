College Volleyball: U-Mary with 3 players ranking among conference’s best

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In college volleyball, the University of Mary is currently 1-11 and in the midst of a six-match losing streak, but they have had some standout individual performances.

When you look deeper at the stats, Legacy alum Sydney Murphy ranks 11th in the conference with 8.3 assists per set.

Morgan Schnabel ranks 11th with 3.3 kills per set and Natalia Cruz ranks 17th with 3.41 digs per set.

These performances are part of the lofty expectations set this year by head coach Korie Tetzlaff.

“We would really like to shake some things up in conference this year,” Tetzlaff said. “We set some pretty high goals for ourselves. We want to be up there competing with that top half of the conference and we would like to surprise some teams.”

The Marauders lost in straight sets over the weekend to Augustana University and Wayne State.

U-Mary travels to rival Minot State at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

U-Mary Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Volleyball"

MSU Homecoming

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Homecoming"

Wet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wet Harvest"

Beet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beet Harvest"

Cade Garcia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cade Garcia"

HS Tennis Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Tennis Legacy"

Class A State Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A State Golf"

Monday, September 30th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 30th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Babies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babies"

Babies at Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babies at Work"

Helping to Curb Vaping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helping to Curb Vaping"

Road construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road construction"

YHF Flu

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF Flu"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Flagpole

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flagpole"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/30"

A Cold And Soggy Forecast With A Warm-Up On The Horizon

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Cold And Soggy Forecast With A Warm-Up On The Horizon"

Weekend Snow in Montana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weekend Snow in Montana"

Mandan Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Tennis"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss