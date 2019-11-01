Closings
College Volleyball: Winning Mon-Dak ‘super important’ to Bismarck State

Bismarck State College has a huge weekend as they play for the conference tournament championship.

Bismarck State won the regular-season title with an 11-1 record because they had the best record they also get to host the tournament.

In the first round, Bismarck State will take on the No. 4 seed, Miles Community College, a team they defeated twice in the regular season.

Last year, BSC was unable to win the tournament, which is not lost on this team.

“I think it’s super important,” sophomore outside hitter Cara Haussler said. “I think we have the team that is capable of doing it. We just need to focus on ourselves and continue to play the way we have towards the end of the season.”

Bismarck State’s game will be at 2 p.m on Saturday. If they win, the championship match will be Sunday at 1 p.m.

