In college wrestling, the University of Mary won their home opener over Concordia College on Nov. 7 at MacDowell Activities Center.

U-Mary jumped out to a 9-0 lead thanks to three decisions. However, at the 149 weight class U-Mary suffered a fall and only lead by three, 9-6. U-Mary would win every match the rest of the way for a 27-6 victory.

Next, U-Mary travels to Fargo for the Bison Open on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m.