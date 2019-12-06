College Wrestling: U-Mary set for NSIC opener

In college wrestling, the University of Mary is getting ready for the conference opener on Saturday and the team has a new confidence.

This surge of positive energy results from the Marauders dominating Concordia College in the team’s first dual. In that match, U-Mary won every weight class except one.

The Marauders knew they were going to be a tough team this year, but now they believe they are capable of even more outstanding performances.

“It gives us confidence,” 125-pound wrestler Jeremy Leintz said, “but at the same time a lot of us made mistakes. Just more room to patch up. It’s never a bad sign. It’s a good feeling at the end of the day to see that success.”

U-Mary’s conference opener is Saturday at home at 2 p.m. against Upper Iowa. This match has been nicknamed the Santa Clause Dual.