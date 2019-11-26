College Wrestling: U-Mary’s Steidler emerges at 149 weight class

In college wrestling, yesterday the University of Mary lost to Minot State in a non-conference duel.

It was a big night for Devin Steidler. The sophomore made his first start of his college career. However, he suffered a three-point loss, 13-10.

Devin wrestles at the 149-pound weight class. Devin’s emergence is a bit of a surprise. Coming into the season, Anthony Velazquez was the starter, but Steidler beat him twice in wrestle-offs to earn the top spot.

“I just didn’t battle well enough with some of those top guys,” Steidler said. “I made some quick mistakes that ended up costing me matches. If I just fix those, I would have won.”

“It’s really kind of nice to see him kind of start to figure somethings out and mature a little bit,” head coach Adam Aho said. “It’s all about the development, either through their season or their career in that regard.”

U-Mary’s next Northern Sun match is Dec. 7 at home against Upper Iowa.