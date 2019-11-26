College Wrestling: U-Mary’s Steidler emerges at 149 weight class

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In college wrestling, yesterday the University of Mary lost to Minot State in a non-conference duel.

It was a big night for Devin Steidler. The sophomore made his first start of his college career. However, he suffered a three-point loss, 13-10.

Devin wrestles at the 149-pound weight class. Devin’s emergence is a bit of a surprise. Coming into the season, Anthony Velazquez was the starter, but Steidler beat him twice in wrestle-offs to earn the top spot.

“I just didn’t battle well enough with some of those top guys,” Steidler said. “I made some quick mistakes that ended up costing me matches. If I just fix those, I would have won.”

“It’s really kind of nice to see him kind of start to figure somethings out and mature a little bit,” head coach Adam Aho said. “It’s all about the development, either through their season or their career in that regard.”

U-Mary’s next Northern Sun match is Dec. 7 at home against Upper Iowa.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Drew Steidler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drew Steidler"

Regent Grocery Store

Thumbnail for the video titled "Regent Grocery Store"

Mott Clean-up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mott Clean-up"

Urban Meyer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Urban Meyer"

Chief Justice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chief Justice"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"

Travel Trends

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel Trends"

Turkey Pardon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turkey Pardon"

Monday, November 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Women's BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's BBall"

Century Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Boys Hockey"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/25"

Birthday Bash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthday Bash"

Ramp Money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ramp Money"

Nursing Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Shortage"

Gage Roaldson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gage Roaldson"

Power in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power in Bismarck"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast (supersized!) 11/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast (supersized!) 11/25"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/25"

Monday Forecast: Travel Could Be Hazardous For Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Travel Could Be Hazardous For Thanksgiving"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge