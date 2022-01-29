The University of Mary and Minot State wrestling teams returned to their home mats for the second time in two days on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 20 Marauders faced possibly their toughest challenge of the season to date with No. 17 Minnesota State Mankato in town. They stood up to the task taking down the Mavericks 25-11 marking the first win over Mankato in UMary’s program history.

For Minot State, the Beavers entered Saturday still looking for their first dual win of the year. The Beavers came through big with Southwest Minnesota State in town, handing them a 21-14 loss.