The University of Mary Marauders had an uphill climb as they hosted the best team in the nation in Division II wrestling, St. Cloud State.

A notable result was in the 157 weight class, where 12th ranked Braydon Huber of the Marauders lost by an 11-2 decision to the top ranked wrestler in the nation Jake Barzowski.

The Maruaders couldn’t pick up a single match win, falling 45-0 at home.