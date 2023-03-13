There’s a new face at UMary Athletics, the university introducing Cooper Jones as the Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Jones comes from a wide variety of experience at the collegiate level of athletic administration, including stops at Louisville, Maryland, and Georgia Tech. He was most recently at a Division 2 program, Cal Poly Humboldt. Jones fills the position after a 10-year vacancy since the resignation of Dale Lennon.

“I stand before you humbled by the task of leading Marauders athletics,” says Jones. “We will be student-centric in our actions. We will be bold and innovative in our work and we will be transparent in our interactions and will always act with honesty and integrity as our guide points.”

Jones will oversee the Greatness Through Virtue initiative that was started a few years back at UMary, one that will bring new facilities and implement outreach and character development for student-athletes on the campus. Jones says he’s stepping in to help facilitate this plan, along with working with the goals that he has in mind as well.

“It’s a critical eye towards facilities management and maintenance that I’ve been a part of 16 brand new or completely renovated facilities at the course of my career at Division 1 and Division 2 levels,” says Jones. “I understand what it takes to be successful. I know what those key coaches, those key staffs look like. I know what support from the administration looks like. And ultimately a big part of that is being able to compete.”