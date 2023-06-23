The stars were out in Harvey today and tomorrow for the first ever HWC Cordell Volson Central Dakota Football Camp.

About 400 kids from grades 3-12 are attending the two day camp at the high school football field.

Joining Volson are former Bison like his brother Tanner, and San Francisco 49er Spencer Waege, along with current NDSU Senior Quarterback Cam Miller and Guard Jake Kubas.

Harvey has hosted a summer youth football camp for more than a decade … but this is the first year Cordell’s name headlines the event, raising funds for local football programs.

“All of our proceeds are going back to local coaches who have been here with their staffs helping out, so it’s great just to give back to those programs and thank them for their time here and help give opportunities for their kids as well,” Cordell Volson said.

“It’s been a long process because of his schedule and my schedule and all of that, but it turned out great today so far, just seeing all of these kids out here smiling and having a good time,” Harvey-Wells County Head Football Coach Bret Dockter said.

While summer camps like these help young athletes hone in on their skills, it’s also a chance to learn about how Cordell’s become an NFL starter.

“That’s the reason I wanted to do this, that’s what drove me to do this. Just to show these kids that it doesn’t matter where you’re from, if you do the right things and put in the work, the opportunities are gonna come,” Cordell said.

“Whatever level of football you play. 9-man, low 11-man I mean, you can do whatever you want if you put your mind to it, and I think he’s a testament to that and what he’s done is just a great inspiration for all of the kids around North Dakota,” Kubas said.