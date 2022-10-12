Bismarck played host to the River City Fall Classic, one of the final cross-country races before the state meet next week in Jamestown.
Boys Leaderboard:
|1. Brady Korsmo
|Bismarck
|8:56.60
|2. Owen Hintz
|Bismarck
|9:34.08
|3. Gavyn Graham
|Century
|9:41.39
|4. Brody Ferderer
|Century
|9:46.90
|5. Dawson Balzer
|Bismarck
|9:54.80
Girls Leaderboard:
|1. Bayla Weigel
|Bismarck
|10:53.15
|2. Izzy Dahl
|Bismarck
|11:19.20
|3. Acey Elkins
|Mandan
|11:19.86
|4. Addison Heck
|Century
|11:40.50
|5. Kylie Wald
|Century
|11:48.87