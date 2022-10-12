Bismarck played host to the River City Fall Classic, one of the final cross-country races before the state meet next week in Jamestown.

Boys Leaderboard:

1. Brady KorsmoBismarck8:56.60
2. Owen HintzBismarck9:34.08
3. Gavyn GrahamCentury9:41.39
4. Brody FerdererCentury9:46.90
5. Dawson BalzerBismarck9:54.80

Girls Leaderboard:

1. Bayla WeigelBismarck10:53.15
2. Izzy DahlBismarck11:19.20
3. Acey ElkinsMandan11:19.86
4. Addison HeckCentury11:40.50
5. Kylie WaldCentury11:48.87