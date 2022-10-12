Bismarck played host to the River City Fall Classic, one of the final cross-country races before the state meet next week in Jamestown.

Boys Leaderboard:

1. Brady Korsmo Bismarck 8:56.60 2. Owen Hintz Bismarck 9:34.08 3. Gavyn Graham Century 9:41.39 4. Brody Ferderer Century 9:46.90 5. Dawson Balzer Bismarck 9:54.80

Girls Leaderboard: