Friday was day one of two at the State Cross Country Meet, as the Class B competitors raced for a title.

Class B Boys Individual Results:

1. Austin Wanner Bowman County 16:04.6 2. Caleb Sarsland Bowman County 16:09.8 3. Christian Brist Hillsboro/Central Valley 16:27.9 4. Taylor Wanner Bowman County 16:36.3 5. Jonah Njos Bowman County 16:46.7

Class B Boys Team Results:

1. Bowman County 18 2. Kindred 111 3. New Town 112 4. Hillsboro-Central Valley 149 5. Rugby 259

Class B Girls Individual Results:

1. Brynn Hanson Des Lacs-Burlington 18:57.5 2. Addie Miller Killdeer 19:08.4 3. Amelia Shepard Rugby 19:39.3 4. Mashae Miller Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke 19:47.0 5. Hannah Senechal Rugby 19:50.9

Class B Girls Team Results: