Cross Country: DLB’s Hanson and Beulah-Hazen’s Busche win individual titles; Rugby girls and Bowman Co. boys win team title

Friday afternoon marked the finish line for Class B Cross Country teams in North Dakota. Teams from across the state met in Jamestown for the state meet.

On the girls’ side it was Des Lacs-Burlington’s Brynn Hanson pulling off a historic performance. The eighth-grader won the state title in a time of 19:26 to become the first cross country champion in DLB’s history.

As a team, it was Rugby’s girls claiming its third straight state championship. It’s the fourth title overall in program history.

On the boys’ side, Beulah-Hazen’s Ian Busche won the state championship with a time of 16:23. Busche became just the second Bison runner ever to win the state title.

It was Bowman County winning the team championship for the boys with four all-state runners. That makes back-to-back state titles for the Bulldogs, and the boys program now has 17 championships to its name.

“It feels great! I mean, it’s really unbelievable! I mean, there’s so many people in North Dakota and just that race cross country that it’s hard to even wrap my head around,” said Hanson.

