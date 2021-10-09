Cross Country: Hazen’s Busche and DLB’s Hanson win Class B west region; Bowman County and Southern McLean take team titles

The rain stopped just in time Saturday to create the perfect setting for the Class B west region cross country meet. Teams from across the western part of the state met in Bismarck to compete before heading to Jamestown for state in two weeks.

Below are the full results:

Boys Team Results:

1. Bowman County: 36

2. New Town: 52

3. Beulah-Hazen: 122

4. Killdeer: 170

5. Standing Rock: 195

Boys Individual Results:

1. Ian Busche, Beulah-Hazen: 16:08

2. Colt Spotted Bear, New Town: 16:22

3. Austin Wanner, Bowman County: 16:36

4. Owen Duttenhefner, Killdeer: 16:44

5. Kaden Fuller, Shiloh Christian: 17:03

Girls Team Results:

1. Southern McLean: 69

2. Bowman County: 106

3. Des Lacs-Burlington: 122

4. Killdeer: 130

5. New Town: 143

Girls Individual Results:

1. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington: 19:19

2. Hannah Westin, Shiloh Christian: 19:23

3. Jaci Fischer, Bowman county: 20:15

4. Maycie Talbott, South Prairie-Max: 20:18

5. Kari Patterson, Southern McLean: 20:33

The WDA regional cross country meet also took place on Saturday in Dickinson. Below are the full results.

WDA Boys Team Results:

1. Williston: 43

2. Bismarck: 49

3. Century: 73

4. Dickinson: 93

5. Legacy: 112

WDA Boys Individual Results:

1. Ivan Askim, Williston: 15:48

2. Griffin House, Century: 15:55

3. Fynn Krenz, Williston: 16:00

4. AJ Ash, Dickinson: 16:04

5. Brady Korsmo, Bismarck: 16:11

WDA Girls Team Results:

1. Williston: 50

2. Minot: 79

3. Bismarck: 97

4. Legacy: 104

5. Century: 171

WDA Girls Individual Results:

1. Bayla Weigel, Bismarck: 18:27

2. Eleni Lovgren, Williston: 18:39

3. Jaelyn Olge, Watford City: 18:52

4. Acey Elkins, Mandan: 19:08

5. Dru Zander, Williston: 19:27