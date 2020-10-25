Cross Country: Korsmo wins second state cross country title

Bismarck’s Sean Korsmo added to his trophy case Saturday earning his second individual state championship in cross country.

“My number one thought was I was just thanking the Lord,” Bismarck’s Sean Korsmo said. “I was like ‘Lord thank you for this win.’ I was so excited. I’ve been training for this since middle school, so it kind of hits you, and it kind of hits me now that this is my last state meet. As happy as I am, it’s really sad too.”

On the boys side, it was the Century Patriots who took home the team title making it back-to-back wins for the program.

For the girls, Williston claimed its first ever team state championship.

