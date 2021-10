Minot hosted a cross country invitational Saturday with just one week remaining before the WDA championships.

It was Watford City’s Jaelyn Ogle who won the girls 5K with a time of 19:08.

On the boys side, Legacy’s Morgon Brindley won with a time of 17:11.

Girl Teams scores:

Legacy (42)

Minot (46)

Watford City (96)

Mandan (101)

Century (112)

Boy Team scores:

Legacy (23)

Mandan (58)

Minot (58)

Watford City (135)