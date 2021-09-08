Cross Country: Rugby boys team looking to bring state title back to town

The Rugby Panthers girls cross country team is working to defend their state title, but the boys are on the hunt for their own title since 2011.

And the boys are confident they can get the job done. A few we spoke to said they were a younger team last year but most have been busy in the off-season getting stronger and faster.

“We’re just going to have to get after it this season,” Connor Klein, Sophomore, said. “We have to get a little bit stronger and have to go out fast on our times. We just have to work everyday.”

“Put in the effort, do the little things right, cool down, stretch, all these things and just listen to your body,” Austin Dibble, Junior, said.

“It’s just not so individualistic. Every time when you go out with your team, you’re also representing your town,” Klein said. “And, that you can always push to be your best against other people, even your own teammates.”

Valley City Blue and White is the next meet at the Bjornson golf course on September 18 starting at 11 a.m.