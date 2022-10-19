The biggest cross-country meet of the season is just two days away, and the Rugby Girls’ Team hopes to continue making history.

The Panthers head to the Class B state tournament in search of their fourth straight team title, with their only previous state championship coming in 2010.

With most of last year’s team returning this year, Head Coach Bill Jansen says the Panthers have learned how to deal with being the team everyone else is gunning for.

“They’ve kind of developed the mentality of just worry about how you run,” says Jansen. “If you run a good race, if your teammates run good races and you run together, your team results will speak for themselves.”