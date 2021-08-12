Cross Country: Rugby looking forward to a season closer to normal

The coronavirus pandemic impacted fall sports last season, from limited capacity, mask-wearing, and some schools even canceled sports entirely.

For cross country athletes, one of the biggest changes they experienced was who they could, or couldn’t race. With fall sports slowly returning to what they looked like pre-pandemic, runners at Rugby High School are ready for this season.

“Just to be able to race against those class A schools,” says junior Austin Dibble. “I’m not going to lie, it was nice getting top 5 every race last year. But, like, racing those class A schools is really good competition and I’m looking forward to that.”

“Definitely not having to wear a mask because it was really hard to breathe,” says senior Quinn Neppl. “But, getting to race against class A again because they really push us and it’s nice to see where we stand with them. And it just pushes us a whole lot harder.”