Curling: Minot Curling Club expects increase in members with upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics

It’s a sport that’s grown in popularity over the last few years: curling.
With the 2022 winter Olympics just two months away, Mark Hildahl, a member of the Minot Curling Club, says he’s expecting an increase in the number of people signing up to join the league.
Hildahl says the club will also have the Air Force league for the second year in a row after last year’s turnout.
And there’s another group that the sport is gaining traction with.
“We have several ladies who are really involved in curling now at our club and that’s always great to see! They may curl on their own, they may curl with their husbands, they may curl with somebody else. But, the ladies are all taking part and they’ve had some special events just for ladies in the last year, so it was really successful!” Hildahl said.
He adds the club purchased new stones this year. The old ones were from the 60s. And a new water system will make it easier for the rocks to glide on the ice, perfect for people wanting to give it a try for the first time.