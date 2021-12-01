Curling: Minot Curling Club hosting “learn to curl” event

Today may not feel like Dec. 1, but with winter right around the corner, curling leagues are getting ready to hit the ice. If you’ve wanted to throw a rock, you’re in luck.

The Minot Curling Club is holding the annual “learn to curl” event.

Members teach you all things curling, from throwing a rock to sweeping the ice.

They recommend you wear stretchy pants, a light jacket and clean sneakers.

“This is an opportunity to come out and try curling, play a small game. Once you’ve played a small game, you’re known as a curler! Then we hope to see that it works out for you to maybe come back and join a league or maybe when the time is right, to come back and participate in another event a little later on in the winter,” said Mark Hildahl.

You can learn to curl Wednesday and Thursday night at 7 and Saturday morning at 10 at the Minot Curling Club.

The mini-tournament is Saturday starting at noon.