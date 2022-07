The North Dakota Governor’s Cup wrapped up on Saturday as drivers took to the track for night two of racing.

Night two feature Winners:

IMCA Sport Compacts – #16 Alex Thompson of Bismarck

Hobby Stocks – #32 Jeremy Engelhardt of Bismarck

INEX Legends- #60 Drew Papke of Bismarck

WISSOTA Street Stock – #97 Hunter Domagala of Mandan

IMCA Modifieds – #11K Jeremy Keller of Bismarck

410 Sprint Cars – #8H Jade Hastings of Grand Forks