Dacotah Speedway prepares for fans on opening night

Dacotah Speedway is set to open tomorrow night, and fans will be in attendance.

The race track becomes one of the first sports venues to allow spectators in North Dakota, but speedway officials say extra steps are being taken to protect fans and drivers. The biggest focus is limiting touch points. Masks aren’t required but they are encouraged.

“We feel that we have a very safe environment,” promotions director Jane Link said. “We’re fortunate to have large grandstands where our fans can come sit, they can spread out. We have employed people to be wiping down hand rail and bathrooms, and ordered plexiglass, and masks and gloves, and hand sanitizer.”

The green flag drops Friday night at 7 PM.