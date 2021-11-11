Dakota Bowl XXIX: Scores, Highlights and Updates From ND’s Biggest Day of Football

Dakota Bowl XXIX is here, in one of the biggest days of football in the state of North Dakota.

Throughout Friday, there will be four games to determine four champions, including teams that have never won a state title before.

We’ve put together brief overviews of each match-up on this page. We’ll post scores and highlights as they happen, so check back often to see who triumph in each division.

Some background on the Dakota Bowl:

The current four division playoff format (Division 11AA, 11AA, 11B and 9B) was started at the beginning of this season.

The Dakota Bowl was first organized in 1993 and this fall marks the event’s 29th year of hosting the NDHSAA’s football championships.

High School state football championship games in North Dakota date back to 1910.

Official NDHSAA state football championship games were first played in 1975. At that time there were A, B and 9-man divisions.

Awards are presented following the conclusion of each game.

9:10 a.m.: Cavalier vs. LaMoure-Litchville/Marion 9B





Opening up the day at the Fargodome is a battle between the Cavalier Tornadoes and the LaMoure-Litchville/Marion Loboes. This will be the first time these teams play each other this season.

Cavalier: What You Need To Know

Third straight trip to the Dakota Bowl

Last state championship was 2014 — they won back to back in ‘13 and ‘14

6 state championships as a program

Head coach Mitch Greenwood’s first year

How They Got Here:

Round one – BYE

Round two – 52-6 win over Wyndmere/Lidgerwood

Quarterfinals – 14-8 win over Surrey

Semifinals – 36-34 win over New Salem-Almont

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion: What You Need To Know

First Dakota Bowl since 2003

Their only state championship was 1991 when they were just LaMoure

Undefeated heading into Dakota Bowl

Dominant defense — Only gave up 40 points this season 8 shutouts

Scored 567 points on offense

QB Corban Potts – big asset to team, passed for 1,137 yards

How They Got Here:

Round one – BYE

Round two – 42-0 win over May-Port CG

Quarterfinals – 42-22 win over Grant County/Flasher

Semifinals – 20-6 win over Bottineau

11:45 a.m.: Kindred vs. Hillsboro-Central Valley 11B





The Kindred Vikings and the Hillsboro-Central Valley Burros will clash in the 11B Championship game. These teams played each other earlier in the year, with Hillsboro winning at Kindred by a score of 26-20.

Kindred: What You Need To Know

Have only played in one Dakota Bowl (loss to St. Mary’s in 2016 47-6)

Looking for their first football state title ever

Senior QB Max McQuillan is a stud. Threw for over 1,200 yards last year

Ball security is something they mentioned early in the year, because they had 4 fumbles last year in their semifinal playoff loss

How They Got Here:

Round one – 43-8 win over Lisbon

Quarterfinals – 28-6 win over Central Cass

Semifinals – 49-12 win over Bishop Ryan

Hillsboro-Central Valley: What You Need To Know

Last Dakota Bowl was 2019 (defeated Beulah); Part of three straight Dakota Bowl appearances 2017-2019

3 state titles as a program

Defeated Kindred 26-20 in the second game of the season, and it was at Kindred

Lots of experience with over 20 seniors

How They Got Here:

Round one – 30-28 win over Thompson

Quarterfinals – 21-18 win over Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich

Semifinals – 51-19 win over Bowman County

2:30 p.m.: St. Mary’s vs. Jamestown 11A





In the mid-afternoon time slot, the St. Mary’s Saints will clash with the Jamestown Blue Jays. These teams met earlier in the season in Jamestown, with the Blue Jays winning 20-7. The last time these programs met in the Dakota Bowl was 1994 when St. Mary’s won 28-19 and became the first five seed to win a football title.

St. Mary’s: What You Need To Know

Won the state title last year (17-7 over Beulah) Have won 5 of the last 8 state titles in their classification

8 state championships as a program

Only loss this year was on the road at Jamestown (20-7)

20 seniors, so lots of experience

How They Got Here:

Quarterfinals – 37-13 win over Devils Lake

Semifinals – 19-14 win over Dickinson

Jamestown: What You Need To Know

Only played in two state championships (1991 & 1994) — both were losses to St. Mary’s

Went 9-2 on the season Both losses came to 11AA teams (Shanley and Mandan)

Defeated St. Mary’s at home in the middle of the season

They had to forfeit out of the playoffs last year because of COVID

How They Got Here:

Quarterfinals – 35-0 win over Grand Forks Red River

Semifinals – 41-24 win over Fargo North

6:40 p.m.: West Fargo Sheyenne vs. West Fargo 11AA





The final championship game of the day will be an all West Fargo battle, when the West Fargo Packers battle with undefeated West Fargo Sheyenne. Earlier in the year, these teams matched-up, with the Mustangs besting the Packers by a score of 28-7.

West Fargo Sheyenne: What You Need To Know

Have played in the last two Dakota Bowl’s and lost both to Century

Still looking for their first football state title

11-0 on the season Defeated West Fargo 28-7 in the second week of the season

Defense has been lights out — giving up 7.5 points per game 5 shutouts on the season

Senior quarterback Gran Warkenthein is one of their key players. He was an all-east region QB last year

How They Got Here:

Quarterfinals – 28-6 win over Minot

Semifinals – 36-21 win over Fargo Shanley

West Fargo: What You Need To Know

Last Dakota Bowl appearance was 2017; also their last state title

They are 6 for 6 in state title games

9-2 on the season 2 losses came in back-to-back weeks in early September (one was to Sheyenne)

Offense can score a lot if needed; lots of offensive weapons Averaging almost 30 points per game Carson Hegerle is one of their receivers and the top player in the state

Have shut out their last two opponents (Century and Legacy)

Head coach Jay Gibson has been there for 31 years. 6 state titles, 12 region titles

Had to replace most all of their offensive and defensive line starters coming into this year

How They Got Here:

Quarterfinals – 31-0 win over Legacy

Semifinals – 15-0 win over Century