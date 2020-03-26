Dan Huntley reflects on historic UMary hockey season

The UMary hockey program was well on their way to another stellar season, lead by head coach Dan Huntley, who in just his second season, was awarded ACHA National Coach of the year.

39 wins, a one seed in the west, Dan Huntley is in the midst of his best coaching job for UMary hockey, proving it when he was awarded the 2020 ACHA national coach of the year award for the second time in his career, over 20 years apart.

“You know, having that tenure is something that’s pretty special to be recognized,” says head coach Dan Huntley. “There’s 194 teams in the ACHA Division II. So to be recognized, a lot of things had to go our way.”

The Marauders showcasing an offense unmatched, out scoring opponents by 170 goals this season.

“We had 71 goal out of our two top left wings,” Huntley says. “And when you get that kind of production, that’s a lot of scoring and it’s coming from that same side, so it’s hard to defend. We made teams tired.”

UMary played at this pace last season, but being a first year program, UMary couldn’t compete for a national title until 2020, this spring.

“We knew the plan was going to be a two year program to start,” foward Kyler Moore says. “And it was something that, last year, we had the drive to prove that we were a team that was worth playing here.”

But now, Huntley and the Marauders will have to wait one more season, but he understands that what he’s built these last two years, will make UMary a national name when it comes to hockey.

“If we can sell that tradition, traditions are hard to come by when you’re a young program,” says Huntley. “And so as time goes on, we’ll have more of those, that will be important for us to look back on.”

Huntley says he will focus on recruiting for next season, and hopes the Marauders will finally get their shot at a national title in 2021.