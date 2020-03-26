Dan Huntley reflects on historic UMary hockey season

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The UMary hockey program was well on their way to another stellar season, lead by head coach Dan Huntley, who in just his second season, was awarded ACHA National Coach of the year.

39 wins, a one seed in the west, Dan Huntley is in the midst of his best coaching job for UMary hockey, proving it when he was awarded the 2020 ACHA national coach of the year award for the second time in his career, over 20 years apart.

“You know, having that tenure is something that’s pretty special to be recognized,” says head coach Dan Huntley. “There’s 194 teams in the ACHA Division II. So to be recognized, a lot of things had to go our way.”

The Marauders showcasing an offense unmatched, out scoring opponents by 170 goals this season.

“We had 71 goal out of our two top left wings,” Huntley says. “And when you get that kind of production, that’s a lot of scoring and it’s coming from that same side, so it’s hard to defend. We made teams tired.”

UMary played at this pace last season, but being a first year program, UMary couldn’t compete for a national title until 2020, this spring.

“We knew the plan was going to be a two year program to start,” foward Kyler Moore says. “And it was something that, last year, we had the drive to prove that we were a team that was worth playing here.”

But now, Huntley and the Marauders will have to wait one more season, but he understands that what he’s built these last two years, will make UMary a national name when it comes to hockey.

“If we can sell that tradition, traditions are hard to come by when you’re a young program,” says Huntley. “And so as time goes on, we’ll have more of those, that will be important for us to look back on.”

Huntley says he will focus on recruiting for next season, and hopes the Marauders will finally get their shot at a national title in 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

UMary Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Track"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"

All-State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "All-State Basketball"

Law Enforcement Adapts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law Enforcement Adapts"

MHS Cheerleaders Encourage Handwashing

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHS Cheerleaders Encourage Handwashing"

Cell Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cell Service"

Washington Teacher Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washington Teacher Parade"

Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

No Gigs

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Gigs"

Internet Capacity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Internet Capacity"

Jewelry Line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jewelry Line"

Pursuit helps other churches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pursuit helps other churches"

Remarkable Library Director

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Library Director"

Young CNA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Young CNA"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/25"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/25"

Wednesday forecast: Mostly cloudy and colder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday forecast: Mostly cloudy and colder"

LIFE HACKS: CORONA

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS: CORONA"

DIY: build your own weather instruments at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "DIY: build your own weather instruments at home"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge