The action on the baseball diamond heated up on Saturday at the Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament with teams vying for a chance to play in the championship game.

Day Two Scores:

Bismarck Reps (4), Stanley Stingers (0)

Fargo Post 400 (11), Bismarck 15’s (10)

Bismarck Senators (5), West Fargo Vets (4)

Bismarck Scarlets (4), Beulah Cyclones (16)

Stanley Stingers (2), Fargo Post 400 (12)

Bismarck Scarlets (23), West Fargo Vets (4)