Locked in, and buckled down tight. It’s a routine that Deen Brecht has been going through since 1970.

“I liked fast cars and I was young, and it looked like a fun thing to do, so that’s how I got started.”

Though he hasn’t raced every season since the 70s, Brecht has more than 40 years of experience behind the wheel… and at 73 years old, he’s likely the most veteran driver you’ll find at Dacotah Speedway

“The main goal is to win I guess, but I guess, we’re just glad we can still do it and we’re able to make it to the race track and still do it,” Brecht said.

By “we” Brecht means himself and his good friend Roger who’s a former driver, but has served as Brecht’s crew chief for about the last 20 years.

“He’s got ideas, and I’ve got ideas,” Brecht explained. “Sometimes we don’t see eye to eye on the ideas, but we get along.”

Brecht has been racing in Mandan since 1990, winning the first ever street stocks feature race, and being crowned track champion in Dacotah Speedway’s inaugural season.

“You know back then there was only a couple of classes of cars they raced and now what do they have,” Brecht thought, “About five classes? It’s just grown, you know. All the classes have grown.”

Brecht says the sport has changed a lot from the way cars are built to the age that drivers get their start.

As for him and Roger, the final checkered flag is far from being waved.

“I guess as long as we’re both able to do it and we still have fun doing it, and if you can beat the young guys that’s all the more fun,” Brecht said.