An issue surrounding high school sports in recent years has been a decline in the number of officials that are available to work what can be a demanding job.

Whether it’s unsportsmanlike behavior from people at the game or long time officials retiring, there are nearly 20,000 fewer referees working in high school sports than before the pandemic according to CBS News.

Sports in our state are not immune to the present day tribulations of the job, but the chance to stay involved in various sports is what continues to bring officials back to the field.

“Umpiring has it’s good side and it’s bad side, the long spring days when it’s really cold out here, 35 degrees and your working and it’s not so great. Sometimes we second guess ourselves. For the most part it’s good, we hopefully are giving the kids decent officiating and we’d like to see more guys get into it certainly,” Minot Umpire Brian Hornecker said.

Hornecker said the state is always looking for officials, if you have a love for sports and enjoy being around them everyday this job may be the right fit.