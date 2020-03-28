Devils Lake Grant Nelson wins 2020 Mr. Basketball

1  of  2
Mr Basketball was announced Friday, an award to the best boys basketball player in the state.

There were a few nominees locally, including Elijah Klein. The Mandan Brave was a huge part in getting his team to the state tournament, key buckets in the WDA tournament, and averaging 19.5 points per game this season.

The other local star is Jaden Mitzel out of Shiloh Christian. Mitzel has averaged just over 24 points per game, and led the Skyhawks to a state tournament appearance.

But the winner is Grant Nelson of Devils Lake, averaging 25 points, 18 rebounds and six blocks per game, just the second Firebird to win the award.

