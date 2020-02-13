Dickinson community raising money for long time Dickinson Trinity athletic director

A pillar in the athletic community is in the fight of his life, and the outpouring support for a man who has impacted so many is inspiring others to get involved.

At the Eagle’s club in Dickinson on a Monday night, patrons enjoy spaghetti and an auction, all to raise money for beloved former athletic director at Dickinson Trinity Ken Keller.

“I did not receive one no,” said Keller Benefit Organizer Cherie Roshau. “Not one person, not one institution said no. All we’re willing to offer. That in itself speaks an awful lot.”

Ken Keller received a cancer diagnosed in December. Keller, on top of being an athletic director, coached basketball as well with a signature tough love that he leads his team with.

“Those students needed that,” said Dickinson High School Assistant Athletic Director Dave Michaelson. “And Ken knew it and then when it came time to put an arm around them, to be that guy who was there supporting them, Ken did that.”

Keller continued to devote his life to kids in retirement, substitute teaching in Killdeer on his off time.

“He’s been teaching out there,” said Roshau. “And they have raised, just in Killdeer, the impact that he’s made on them in the last seven, eight years, they’ve raised over $3,000.”

On Monday, many of his former players gathered to bid on big-ticket items. There was also a bake sale to show their support for Team Ken Keller.

“It’s tough to put into words what Ken means to me but also to my family,” Dickinson Trinity High School football coach John Odermann. “When I became the head football coach, we didn’t have the best year my first year and Ken always put it in perspective for me.”

Organizers know the outpouring of support helps Ken battle through this difficult time.

“He is just totally thankful that we have, and gracious, that we have an outpouring in our community,” said Michaelson.

If you would like to donate to the Ken Keller Medical Benefit, send your contributions to the Western Cooperative Credit Union at 290 15th St West, Dickinson, ND 58601. You can also call them for more information at 701-456-0219.