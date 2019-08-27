Dickinson football leaning on both lines as source of strength

For the Dickinson Midgets football team, if they want to find success this season, they will have to lean on the line of scrimmage.

Dickinson only returns 10 seniors this year, and nearly half of that class will play on the offensive or defensive line. Head Coach John Tuchscherer knows they will have growing pains with a young team, but winning at the line can lead to wins in the record.

“Those guys are going to win us football games either way,” says Head Coach John Tuchsherer. “But I think early on, that’s kind of where our veteran guys are at.”

“Our quarterback is young but we’re bringing back 4 or 5 starting offensive line,” Center Peyton Hanson says. “So I think that should help us out and I think we’ll be alright this year.”

Dickinson will put their lines to the test when they host Fargo South on Friday to open up their season.