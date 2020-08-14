Dickinson High School football shuts down practice due to first positive case of COVID-19

The Dickinson High School football team has temporarily shut down practice after an athlete tested positive for COVID-19, according to athletic director Guy Fridley.

The Midgets’ football team did not practice Thursday or Friday after receiving the positive test result.

Dickinson High School says it is working closely with the Southwestern District Health Unit to determine when the team can safely return to practice.

The positive test did not impact any athletes on the Midgets’ varsity team, which is scheduled to start its season on August 28.