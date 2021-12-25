Dickinson Hockey collects nearly 200 gifts at first ever toy drive

Dickinson’s hockey program recently reached a milestone collecting nearly 200 gifts in a toy drive for the holiday season.

The boys team led the way for a 5K and toy drive, then the girls team stepped up to help wrap the presents. All of the gifts are being delivered to social services in Dickinson.

“Bringing the team together, doing an event like this, it really puts into perspective how lucky we are as a team with all of our families and all of that kind of stuff,” head coach Dallas Kuntz said. “I like to think our team grows closer and each player has just a little bit more appreciation for what they have when they go home. And also to feel good about helping somebody else.”

“We were all told bring one gift, but I think everyone just went all out and they wanted everyone to have more than one,” captain Evan Groll said. “I think that was kind of our goal. That’s why we turned out with so many gifts, and it’s just a good feeling that we know they’re all going to a good place.”

On top of the gifts, Kuntz says the team also received a large donation of books that will be given children in need.