Dickinson names new gymnastics coach

Dickinson gymnastics has a new head coach. Casey Berry has been promoted from an assistant coaching position.

Berry has been with the team for the last seven years. The Midgets have won five straight state championships, so Berry will have big shoes to fill for Kent VanElls who is retiring. The Dickinson Trinity alum says this opportunity is one that she could not pass up.

“I mean it’s a total honor,” Berry said. “It’s great. I can’t even explain how lucky I am to be taking over for Mr. V, especially since he mentored me through a lot of my coaching career as well, so I’m just lucky. It’s really an honor to take over this program from him.”

Berry says she hopes to keep the winning tradition alive in Dickinson.

