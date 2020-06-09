Dickinson Roughriders poised for a state tournament run

The Dickinson Roughriders are entering this summer with high expectations. They want to get redemption for last season, and bring home a state title.

“Last year I didn’t think we lived up to what we should’ve, so definitely going to state as a top three seed, and winning state,” junior Reese Mack said.

The Roughriders fell in the semifinals of the Class AA tournament during a cinderella run, but a year of growth could be the difference maker for the young team.

“They’re a year older, they’re a year stronger,” head coach Tyler Frenzel said. “They know what we’re doing.”

“We got a lot more focus,” Mack said. “I know last year we kind of lost focus midway through the season, and we were just there to play baseball. This year we know we can’t lose focus.”

In Coach Tyler Frenzel’s second season he says the team is buying into the culture he is trying to build.

“This year has been a lot easier transition than last year,” Frenzel said. “Everything has run a lot smoother, and guys put in a lot of work this offseason.”

Players say biggest emphasis in the off season was at the plate, but another focus was on the mound.

“We definitely worked on our hitting,” Mack said. “Everyone got their bat speed up, and our pitching is good too. We worked on that arm strength. A lot of guys are throwing harder velos this year, and just an emphasis on throwing strikes.”

Frenzel says a consistent effort on the mound is key for the Roughriders, and more strikes means more opportunities for a state title.

