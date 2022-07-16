The Dickinson Roughriders are the fourth-ranked team in Class AA legion baseball, and they could be getting hot at the right time after going 10-5 in their last 15 games.

“Beginning of the season we weren’t playing how we wanted to, but I think it’s how you finish, so obviously getting this momentum is huge for us going into the state tournament coming up soon,” utility player Carson Weiler said.

These Roughriders players say it starts on the mound, but it’s their bats that are heating up with the summer sun.

“It’s just that saying, ‘Hitting is contagious.’ You know, a couple of guys in the top of the order start hitting the ball and the guys are going to follow below,” Weiler said. “Once you get in that groove of hitting it seems like you just can’t get out and it’s a big confidence booster.”

The confidence is resounding while averaging nearly seven runs per game.

“We’ve been a top-heavy lineup and it started working towards the bottom a little and everyone’s just been hot. It’s been winning us a lot of games,” Jadon Bast said.

The wins are there for Dickinson, now it’s about finding consistency, and there’s just a short time to do that with five regular season games remaining.

“Keep that energy high, don’t get down on ourselves when things get a little bit bad, and I think that’s what we’ve been doing,” Weiler said. “Pitchers have to throw strikes and we’ve been doing that as well.”

“Coach has been talking about mental mistakes,” Bast expalined. “We’ve been making some mental mistakes. We play solid, but we just need to clean up the little things, and that’s what’s going to help us go deep.”

The Roughriders are back on the field Tuesday as they travel to take on Bismarck in a doubleheader. Three of their last five games of the season come against the Governors.